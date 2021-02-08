During the last ten years, the Administration of Justice has undergone alterations in the number of troops that compose it, standing out especially in those autonomous communities that depend on the Ministry of Justice, and that, therefore, are under the tutelage of the Administration General of the State (AGE). This decline has also been accompanied by a stagnation in the remuneration supplements of their public workers, who, however, have seen how those of those colleagues who perform the same functions in the territories that have transferred the competences have been progressing During the last years. A lack of coordination that has caused differences of up to 600 euros between one and the other. This wage discrimination is what has based the complaint that the Union of Justice of the Federation of Public Employees and Employees of UGT has put on the table this Monday, in a press conference in which it has warned that this disparity of considerations is causing “a two-speed Justice” from which a discrimination of treatment for citizens is derived depending on the place where they reside.

“Many communities are being given a second-level service,” lamented Vicky Carrero, FSP-UGT national head of Justice, who has expressed the need to increase the number of public workers ―65,342 employees made up the Administration of Justice in January 2020 according to their records, which carry out their activity in the communities of Castilla y León, Castilla La Mancha, Extremadura, the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla and in the Central Bodies (located in Madrid), and which are the the only territories that depend directly on the Ministry of Justice. While this group of workers increased its workforce between the months of January 2010 and 2020 by only 89 employees (among civil servants, labor personnel and other personnel); that of the transferred autonomous communities – Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Catalonia, Navarra, the Basque Country, the Community of Madrid, the Valencian Community, La Rioja and Galicia – increased by 2,501 employees.

“It must be taken into account that three of the territories in which the number of workers has barely grown are, by extension, three of the largest in the country, and therefore, they deal with what has come to be known as the Spain emptied”, Carrero commented, adding that it is in these territories where a large part of the oldest population in Spain is concentrated. “In addition, many of the judicial headquarters are in poor condition and security means are also lacking,” he added.

Strike 2008

Along with the lack of human resources, UGT has denounced the increase in the salary gap – equal work, equal pay – that has been taking place within the Administration of Justice in the last decade. From the union they denounce that, despite the fact that the base remuneration is the same for all State officials (regardless of where they are located) the possibility of negotiating the remuneration supplements that the transferred autonomous communities have (because they have their own budget) it has triggered the wage differentials between public workers.

To warn of these enormous differences, they have presented a table of values ​​in which it is observed how this supplement can acquire a maximum value of 1,022.95 euros for public employees dedicated to management in the transferred communities (it is established in the Basque country); while for those of the non-transferred territories it is at 441 (almost 600 euros less).

The demand for a wage equalization began in 2008, when a two-month strike was decreed with which the unions managed to agree to increase this supplement, and which then reduced the differences between territories. “However, 13 years later we find ourselves in the same situation,” added Carlos Álvarez, federal head of the AGE of UGT. “We ask the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, to summon us as soon as possible to a negotiating table where we can address this problem that only undermines the fundamental right of citizens to receive effective judicial protection,” he said. concluded Carrero.