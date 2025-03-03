The UGT union has shown its total repulsion to the dismissal of 11 workers “who had more than half of their life” in brakes and sets, subsidiary of the Valladolid brakes and sets.

‘Brakes and sets’ founded in 1997, became belonging to the Special Langotes Group in 2004 and is dedicated to the machining of revolution pieces, fundamentally brake discs for automobiles.

According to the union, the company went from having 160 workers to 80 in 2008 and, in Covid, they did not stop working to provide supplies considered necessary in full pandemic. Nor have the casualties related to labor diseases been scarcesuch as epicondylitis, wrist operations and other injuries suffered by the workforce over these years due to the enormous workload since, each shift, could load and download 500 car discs taking into account that the weight of each of them is 10 kilos. However, the mutual has repeatedly denied that there was a cause/consequence relationship in each of the aforementioned casualties.

According to UGT, “the delivery and veteran of workers has not been enough to avoid an objective dismissal of 11 workers who had more than half of their lives developing their professional work in this company.” Consequently, from the union, they wanted to show their “total repulsion” before these facts and do not understand that the management of the industrial group Special Langotes “has not explained that the dismissals are motivated by Loss in the fiscal year of last year of 23,000 euros in front of the millions that invoice and despite having been in operation without loss. “