Glovo and Uber delivery drivers in Madrid, in 2019. Marcos del Mazo / Getty Agency / Getty

The UGT union has denounced this Friday before the Labor Inspectorate a possible illegal transfer of workers to external contracting companies by Glovo, Amazon and Uber Eats. It also denounces the use of an incorrect agreement in its distributors, which would mean, according to the union, “fraudulent forms” of hiring to “evade the responsibilities that direct hiring entails and minimize their labor costs.”

The complaint has been presented at a decisive moment for the sector, pending the approval by decree of the call rider’s laws, which will prevent platforms from using freelancers to send packages and food. Rubén Ranz, coordinator of the UGT division specialized in platforms, claims to introduce the changes as soon as possible: “What cannot be given is to give them three months (once the decree-law is approved, companies will have three months to adapt their model) and wait act in good faith. They give them more time to experiment and see what is most profitable for them ”, he assures.

UGT states that the three giants have chosen to outsource their fleets of delivery workers to temporary work agencies (ETT) and logistics, but that the organization of daily work is still coordinated with the applications and algorithms of the platforms. “So much so, that there is no person responsible for these companies [ETT y contratas] to order, direct or coordinate the activity of the distributors ”, read the complaints. “They simply put labor at the disposal of the main employer” and “do not provide a capital of specialized technical knowledge or an intangible heritage relevant to the execution of the assignment.”

With this pretext, the UGT points out to the Inspection a possible illegal transfer of workers from the platforms to external companies, based on article 42 of the Workers’ Statute, which regulates the possibility of transferring the hiring of employees “temporarily” to work companies. temporary. Although, the norm adds that an illegal transfer is incurred when the company in charge of the employees “is limited to a mere provision of the workers” or “lacks an activity or an organization of its own.”

The lawyers consulted differentiate between the delivery workers hired by the temporary agencies and those hired by companies specialized in logistics, since the temporary agencies are allowed to transfer only the personnel, while the contractors must provide added value. “Yes [la contrata] it does not contribute anything because the distributors organize themselves with the application of the platform and only provide the labor force, an illegal transfer would be incurred ”, explains Ignasi Beltran, professor of Labor Law at the Open University of Catalonia.

In the case of ETTs, experts focus on the temporary nature as the possible cause of an illegal transfer. “Glovo [y el resto de plataformas] it needs its distributors all year round, obviously it cannot have its entire workforce through a temporary agency ”, says Adrián Todolí, professor of Labor Law at the University of Valencia. “It could be legal in the case of a peak in demand, but it has a difficult fit because if orders skyrocket every Friday, it is not something that has happened,” he adds.

The union has presented three contracts of drivers who distribute for these platforms. Glovo’s is through an ETT, while Amazon and Uber Eats’s are through logistics companies. From Glovo they recognize that they have been using contracted couriers for last-mile shipments with large distributors, such as AliExpress. “What there are are different pilot projects, and maybe [la organización] either through Glovo and it may be through the company, ”says a spokeswoman. For its part, Amazon ensures that the companies that participate in its distribution “organize their own routes and journeys.” This newspaper tried to know the opinion of Uber but did not receive a response.

A courier agreement to carry hamburgers

The union also denounces that these distributors are being hired through the courier agreement, “with worse salary and working conditions” than the provincial logistics agreement, which would be the one that would correspond in this case, according to the UGT. “The agreement is a complex issue, because one day they carry books and another an electrical appliance,” says Beltran, from the UOC.

In this case, the ambiguity of the law does not make it easy to establish a criterion either, since the courier agreement includes the “transport and delivery of documents, merchandise and small parcels in general”. Rubén Ranz, from UGT, thinks that the platforms reinterpret the agreement in their favor: “They turn an envelope into a hamburger. And at Amazon, an envelope in a van with 120 packages. “