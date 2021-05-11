After more than twenty years as regional secretary of the UGT union, Fulgencio Andreu has given way to a new generation of unionist and since last week he has taken over the direction of the organization in the Campo de Cartagena region José Luis Martínez, 36 years and a local policeman by profession. In this case, he will occupy the figure of delegate, because he has not been elected by vote, but was proposed and ratified by the regional leadership as no candidate had been presented in the executive held last October.

Since then, Andreu has been in office and it was on May 5 when Martínez made his appointment official, after the Regional Congress of the union held at the end of last month.

The new regional delegate has been with the UGT for fifteen years, from the very moment he joined the Local Police of Cartagena. Since 2015, it has also belonged to the executive of the City Council Personnel Board.

Despite his appointment, his dedication as a delegate will be part-time, since he will continue to serve as a local police officer. The fight against the high temporality will be one of its main tasks, as well as pressuring to convene the Local Employment Board “which has been inactive for almost two years and now it is essential to start it as soon as possible,” he told THE TRUTH.