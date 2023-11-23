The unions UGT and CC OO made a call this Thursday to demonstrate on Saturday, November 25 for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Murcia, it will be at 12:00 p.m. with the reading of the manifesto, but also in Cartagena, at 7:00 p.m., as well as in other cities such as Lorca and Molina de Segura.

«In a context of uncertainty and advance of the denialist and anti-feminist extreme right, we strongly express that we are going to redouble permanent actions against all forms of violence against women and we demand the increase of policies and resources for prevention and care. integral of all the victims,” ​​explained Ana Belén Barqueros, Women’s Secretary of the UGT Region of Murcia, together with her CC OO counterpart, Ana Mellado.

Barqueros stressed that “violence against women represents the greatest form of violation of human rights and the violation of the fundamental rights included in the Constitution, in addition to being the extreme expression of gender inequality that is incompatible in a democratic society.” .

Barqueros called on the public powers, on the organizations committed to this fight, “to frontally reject and explicitly condemn the denialist speeches, of the people in public office and the political parties that stage denialist demonstrations, because they endanger the progress, “They question policies against sexist violence and equality education and re-victimize female survivors.”

“We denounce that these speeches hide a reality that affects the entire society, especially women, and in a direct, violent and discriminatory manner, which is why it is inadmissible for them to be proclaimed by public institutions,” remarked the trade unionist, who regretted that These messages encourage the spread of a climate of tolerance and impunity that may be largely responsible for the rise in cases of violence.

She also warned of the alarming increase in women murdered by their partner or ex-partner so far in 2023, as well as victims of gender violence. “We are concerned about the new forms of violence that are increasingly emerging, such as those carried out through new technologies, and we find the increase in sexual violence in recent years especially alarming, especially that perpetrated by minors, growing trend of group sexual assaults and the use of chemical submission,” he stressed.

According to data from the General Council of the Judiciary, during the second quarter of 2023, the rate of victims of gender violence experienced a new increase in the Region, placing the national average at 19.2 per 10,000 women and the Region of Murcia occupying the second position, with 25.7 victims per 10,000 women, above the national average and only surpassed by the Balearic Islands.

A total of 52 women have been murdered so far this year in Spain. One minor was murdered and 51 minors have been left orphaned. The lives taken from women since 2003 amount to 1,237. “A woman is being murdered in our country every six days,” said Barqueros.

For his part, Mellado demanded “zero tolerance for all violence against women” and considered that “it is a priority duty of democratic forces to reinforce consensus to confront sexist violence.” The trade unionist urged to review and reformulate active employment policies. In the Region, there are 4,621 active cases of gender violence with police follow-up and 3,013 women with police protection, she highlighted.

According to data from the Government Delegation, a total of 1,048 women victims of gender violence accessed a subsidized contract in 2022. In the Region in 2022, 34 subsidized contracts were made for victims of gender violence and as of September 2023 20 bonus contracts have been made. «It is the lowest number in five years; This contrasts with the number of women victims of gender violence in situations of socioeconomic vulnerability who receive active insertion income, a total of 1,332 women,” said Mellado.

She also called for greater involvement on the part of companies and highlighted the importance of the workplace to guarantee that workplaces are safe spaces for the autonomy of women survivors of sexist violence. Furthermore, she recalled that there is sexist violence and that sexist violence is carried out in the workplace. “They are sexual harassment and harassment based on sex that remain hidden and made invisible because they are not counted,” explained the head of Women of the Workers’ Commissions.

Likewise, it entrusted the Government to develop the necessary legal instruments and companies to adopt and apply a policy in the workplace and to provide environments free of sexual harassment to prevent and control this type of risks.

He insisted that the new central Executive continue to reinforce as a State policy the contents of the State Pact against gender violence, guaranteeing its funds and continue to contribute effectively and comprehensively to the application of the State strategy to combat sexist violence, as well as as guaranteeing a public network of comprehensive care for all victims of this sexist violence, ensuring specialized care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so that no woman is left unprotected at any time.

The regional government was asked to apply educational regulations and provide equality education and raise awareness about all forms and attitudes of sexist violence at all educational levels, with the aim of identifying and neutralizing this violence and banishing gender stereotypes from childhood. It also demands that the resources and conditions of care centers for victims of gender violence and sexual violence be improved, that institutional coordination be improved and that specific measures to combat violence against women in the region be negotiated as soon as possible. with its corresponding financing.

Mellado urged the regional government to convene as soon as possible the plenary session of the Equality Observatory to evaluate this pact against gender violence, whose implementation of its measures has been slight, he concluded.