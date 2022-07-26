The UGT and CC OO unions have not given up on the dispute they have with the hospitality employers over the validity of the sector’s collective agreement signed a few days ago with a business federation that has now been discovered to have not been legally registered.

Both organizations released a statement yesterday announcing that they will resort to the Labor Mediation and Arbitration Board to request a meeting of the hospitality board, which brings together businessmen and unions, to try to resolve the conflict that affects some 34,000 workers. in the Region of Murcia.

UGT and CC OO also threaten with mobilizations during the September Fair in Murcia if a solution is still not given by then and the agreement remains unsigned.

Both organizations accuse the hospitality employers, represented by the HoyTú and Hostecar federations, and the regional government of being “disappeared” after the resignation of Soledad Díaz as president of Hostetur and Fedetur, and signatory of the controversial agreement.

Díaz also admitted his frustration upon discovering that the Tourist Federation of the Costa Cálida (Fedetur), born in January of this year, had not been registered in the Registry of Associations, so it was not legally constituted and his signature in the hospitality agreement lacked validity.

“The first time in history”



The two unions point out that since July 18 they have been requesting an “urgent” meeting with the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Culture, Marcos Ortuño, without having achieved it, and accuse the regional government of “having committed irregularities in terms of impartiality that is expected of an Executive before collective bargaining». UGT and CC OO assure that “it is the first time in the history of the Region that the labor authority requests the representativeness of the employer to assess the validity of an agreement, something that corresponds to a judge.”

It is the Ministry of Business that assumed the responsibility of deciding whether the agreement signed by Fedetur and the unions was valid and mandatory for the entire regional sector or, as HoyTú and Hostecar maintain, that they do not assume the terms of the signed agreement , the document is invalid because Fedetur does not represent the business sector. This Ministry gave Fedetur until August 3 to prove its degree of representativeness among hospitality companies, something that will be unnecessary since said organization is not even registered.

UGT and CC OO criticize the Government for considering that it has sided with the employers and warn that they will not allow “the employers to continue stretching the negotiation and, incidentally, making their templates precarious”, for which they announce mobilizations in September if the conflict is not resolved by signing a new agreement.