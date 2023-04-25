The regional government and the UGT and CC OO employers’ unions are getting closer to reaching an agreement on the implementation of the 35-hour week in the public administration of the Region of Murcia. Both unions yesterday gave their approval to the proposal of the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Autonomous Community, Luis Alberto Marín, to apply the cut in the working day as of January of next year for all public employees of the administration and services and of the Murcian Health Service, with the exception of those education workers, who would begin with the reduction this September and would see the reduction complete in the same month of 2024.

«We are satisfied with the terms that have been proposed to us; Now we hope that they accept a package of measures that are not financial but to improve the quality of the worker”, said the general secretary of UGT Servicios Públicos, Antonio Martínez, who stressed that if they do not assume the union measures, they would reject the agreement.

The regional Executive offers that public teaching employees reduce from September of this year one class hour and, from January to August, another hour and a half in person. In September of the next school year, that face-to-face time would be eliminated and another class hour would be cut, so they would start with two less class hours.

At the meeting, which was attended by the general secretaries of the UGT and CC OO, Antonio Jiménez and Santiago Navarro, the possibility of reaching a compromise with the cut of 35 weekly hours “as long as when there is a full agreement to recover the rights taken between 2010 and 2012.

extraordinary measures



But, the union forces made it clear that the Ministry of Finance must accept the extraordinary conditions, such as the regulation of teleworking, union rights, benefits of permits and licenses for workers over 60 years of age -specifically, reduced working hours- and the start of a second stage of the professional career, as well as the development and application of equality plans throughout the administration. “We want to recover the rights that were taken from us in 2012,” said Martínez, who left the meeting optimistic and hopes that a compromise will be sealed soon.

According to the UGT trade unionist, the Minister of Finance is quantifying the cost that this package of measures proposed by the unions would entail and indicated that he hopes that a positive response can be announced shortly. “From UGT we value not only economic and budgetary issues, we think that we must also fight for the quality of life of employees,” Martínez asserted.

For his part, Navarro indicated in a press release that the Minister of Finance has promised to assess the proposal and respond within a maximum period of 24 to 48 hours. Both Comisiones Obreras and UGT also urgently requested that this agreement be finalized with the convening of a general table as soon as possible. “We trust that we will reach a final agreement more quickly that will serve to achieve 35 weekly hours and recover the rights taken from public employees at the time,” Navarro remarked.

The Minister of Finance had been highlighting the high cost that the cut of two and a half hours per week of the working day of its almost 60,000 civil servants would entail for the public coffers, a figure that would be around 130 million euros.