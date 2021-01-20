The Federation of Industry, Construction and Agro of the union organization UGT (UGT FICA) has lamented the “worrying” situation that the car industry is experiencing in Spain, for which it has urged the Government to convene the Table of the Automotive Sector since, according to its figures, the health crisis has made about 200,000 casual workers the sector lost their jobs.

The UGT has criticized that since the government of Pedro Sánchez “there is much talk about the Table of the Automobile Sector and its importance in solving the crisis, but the truth is that, today and after more than a year and a half since its constitution, the table still does not receive the political impulse necessary to activate the working groups and make it work with clear and concrete objectives «.

This trade union center considers that the only measures that are being adopted are “those proposed unilaterally by a ministry, that does not know the reality of the sector, such as the increase in the registration tax, while the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism presents lame proposals of content that contribute very little to the necessary transformation of the automobile industry.

For the union, the reality is that the crisis has ended 90% of temporary jobs in the automobile industry, which represents about 200,000 jobs. «If the Government is not concerned the 200,000 workers who have lost their jobs in the car industry, we do, and for that reason we are not going to be accomplices or participate in a pantomime that only looks for headlines in the media without providing real solutions, “they lament.

For this reason they demand that the “urgent” Table of the Automotive Sector to address the needs and bet on an “industry of the future”, which not only maintains the productive level, but also sales and employment.