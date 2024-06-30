If you have an ASUS ROG Ally or a Steam Deck, this is in all respects the definitive accessory for you: Amazon Italia offers theUGREEN USB Hub with an excellent 30% offthus saving you a lot of money compared to the original list price offered by the company. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you have to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
UGREEN USB Hub is available atincredible price of only 41.30 euros, applying the 30% coupon offered by Amazon. The product is also shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of one-day delivery by subscribing to the Amazon Prime service.
The salient features of the UGREEN hub
One of the most important features of this USB hub is certainly the presence of the 4K HDMI port with 60 Hz refresh ratetogether with two USB-A data ports (USB-C 3.2, thus allowing you to add all the accessories or peripherals you want to your Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally, if you prefer.
Thanks to this USB hub you will be able to connect your portable consoles to a larger screenso you can enjoy an even sharper and more immersive experience with every possible video game. Also highly appreciated is the Standby modethanks to Non-slip silicone base which allows you to keep your console secure and secure, without blocking the cooling vents at the same time.
