Ugo Russo, killed while trying to rob a carabiniere of his watch. The military is indicted

The investigating judge of Naples Tommaso Perrella has the carabiniere accused of the aggravated voluntary murder of the fifteen-year-old Ugo Russo, killed on the night of 29 February 2020, has been indictednear the village of Santa Lucia, in Naples, while trying to rob the military watch in the company of an accomplice.



As it reports Handle, the gup’s decision came two hours after the end of the hearing during which the parties presented their arguments and the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office (Simone de Roxas and Claudio Siragusa) requested the process for the military (defended by lawyers Mattia Floccher and Roberto Guida).

The carabinierewhich he has always supported – and also reiterated in spontaneous statements made today – of fired in self-defense, as the attacker had pointed a weapon at him, was present. As with the other stages of the courtroom proceedings, there were also i parents of the young victim (defended by the lawyers Giovanni Fusco, Antonio Mormile and Domenico Di Donato): the mother at the sight of the carabiniere accused a sicknessand was accompanied outside the courtroom by her husband, where she recovered after the intervention of the ASL doctors.

