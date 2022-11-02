From the investigative conclusions filed by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office, the dynamics that led to the death of Ugo Russo, 15-year-old shot dead on 1 March 2020 in Naples after trying to steal the Rolex from a carabiniere by holding a toy weapon, emerges of red cap. Four shots in total by the victim of the snatching, three of which hit the very young man. Two shots went off while he was still inside the car, one of which would have lodged in Russo’s shoulder. The boy would have started running towards the scooter parked on the sidewalk, where an accomplice, Ferdinando De Crescenzo, a small criminal from the Santa Lucia area, was waiting for him.

But as he ran away, the carabiniere would get out of the car and fire twice again: one shot to the sternum, one to the head. A few days ago the prosecutors Simone De Raxas and Claudio Siragusa notified the interested party a notice of conclusion of the investigations, formalizing the accusation of voluntary murder, based on a simulation carried out in Brescia, during which the trajectory of the bullets were crystallized and the position of the shapes. “While Russo was on the run trying to reach the motor vehicle – the prosecutors write – he came out of the parking position placing himself almost perpendicular to the previous position and exploded two more shots at Ugo Russo, one of which he tapped by positioning himself in a substernal position, while the other hit him in the head, piercing it, and causing him irreversible injuries that would have caused his death ”.

The parents of the fifteen-year-old have founded a committee called “Truth and Justice” for Ugo Russo and they say they are ready to become a civil party. The soldier is currently on duty and has a different version of what happened: according to an alternative reconstruction, he would not have been willing to take aim and hit the boy in the head.