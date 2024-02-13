He died yesterday at the age of 82 Ugo Intini, historic exponent of the Italian Socialist Party. Intini had been hospitalized for several weeks at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

Milanese, a journalist who has always had a passion for politics, Intini passed away in his hometown. Bettino Craxi's trusted man, he was then national director of the Italian Democratic Socialists, which merged into the reborn Italian Socialist Party in 2007.

Degree in law, Intini also distinguished himself as a journalist, becoming director of Avanti! and Il Lavoro of Genoa. The close collaboration with Craxi led him to hold the position of responsible for information, spokesperson of the Italian Socialist Party and its representative in the Socialist International. He was a member of parliament for several legislatures -from 1983 to 1994- and, after the outbreak of the Mani Pulite investigation, he continued to serve in the PSI. He became, in those difficult years in the name of Tangentopoli, the target of Corrado Guzzanti's biting satire. He was part of the Amato II government as undersecretary for Foreign Affairs from 2000 to 2001 and of the Prodi II government as deputy minister of Foreign Affairs from 2006 to 2008.

In 1994 he was among the organizers of the 'Federation of Socialists', which later became the 'Liberal Socialist Movement', which, two years later, together with the Reformist Socialist Party of Fabrizio Cicchitto and Enrico Manca, founded the Socialist Party of which he would be secretary. Afterwards he participated in the foundation of the Italian Democratic Socialists together with Enrico Boselli in 1998, where he was re-elected deputy of the Chamber in the 2001 political elections. In 2005 he returned to the political sceneamong the promoters of the new radical-socialist project of 'la Rosa nel Pugno', alongside Marco Panella and Emma Bonino. In 2007 he then joined the revived Socialist Party Italian.