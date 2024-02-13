Ugo Intini has died, farewell to the historic exponent of the PSI: he was 83 years old

Ugo Intini died yesterday evening in Milan, after a long illness. The former parliamentarian, who was 82 years old, leaves behind his wife Carla and his son Carlo. Long director of the socialist newspaper Avanti!, of Il Lavoro of Genoa and member of parliament for four legislatures, Intini held government positions in the second Amato government (2000-2001) and in the second Prodi government (2006-2008), in both in the role of Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs.

“As a socialist – recalls a note – Ugo Intini he recounted important pages of the history of our country from the privileged observatory which was the secretariat of the PSI in the 1980s”, where he held the position of information manager, spokesperson of the PSI, representative of the party at the Socialist International, alongside Bettino Craxi.

“In the difficult years after Tangentopoli, Ugo Intini never leaves the PSI, but continues to generously give his contribution of ideas, accompanying the party and its militants on a difficult path of reformist reaffirmation in the following years, up to the present day, where his presence has never been lacking“, is always underlined in the Psi note. “Intini's extensive literary production is remembered, through which he explored the contours of a country in continuous transformation, highlighting even unknown aspects of history, which concerned many of the political actors of the our recent past. The last book, 'Witnesses of a century' is from 2022”, we read again.