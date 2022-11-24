Pokémon video games as a Nintendo exclusive are always expected and loaded with high expectations, no matter how or when they arrive, they sell millions of copies. The most recent releases from Game Freak are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, that are inspired by the landscapes of Spain.

The titles were released on November 18, 2022. However, they gave a lot to talk about, users criticized them a lot for their poor performance. Even, Digital Foundry exposed that it has serious comprehensive technical flaws.

Despite various criticisms, the delivery of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet managed to break the franchise record. In the first three days of release, more than 10 million copies were sold, surpassing previous series which, as we mentioned, were already successful sales.

Nevertheless, the fact that it sold more than 10 million in the first three days positions Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on a new level. Since, even exceeded Pokemon: Legends Arceus which had an excellent position, as it was the second most sold Nintendo Switch video game in Japan at the beginning of 2022.

With everything and the technical failures, the project of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet emerges as an RPG that will mark the history of the franchise due to its high demand.

How to request a refund for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Many users have complained about the problems that video games present, this opened the refund window, below we tell you where to request it.

For starters, this only applies if you purchased a digital version. With that said, let’s move on:

Go to Customer Support —Customer Service—, remember that it is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for Mexico and Latin America. In the chat box you must expose your problem and the operator who attends you is the one who will evaluate your case and decide if you apply for a refund. Although you can also call to have a more assertive communication.

