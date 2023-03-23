Dog Lena was dumped in a Florida shelter after a dispute with the owners’ landlord. Lena was born with large keloids, or tufts of scar skin and fur, under each eye that led to her being called “ugly” and “unadoptable.” After an emotional message from the shelter went viral, the dog ended up in a warm home. There she is now a cherished member of a family that “spoils her rotten.”
