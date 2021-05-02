Borussia could not celebrate their move to the very final of the Pokal after endorsing a hand to Kiel due to the horrifying injury suffered by Mateu Morey in the final stages of the match. The Mallorcan twisted his right knee and caused Erling Haaland, in the stands at Signal Iduna Park due to some discomfort, to throw his hands to his head after appreciating the repetition of the fortuitous action. The extent of the injury will be announced throughout Sunday or Monday, but BVB fears the worst.

“It is a serious injury,” explained Sebastian Kehl, member of the BVB sports department, in the Doppelpass gathering of the Sport1 chain. “The boy will be away for a long time. In the scene you can see that a lot of damage is done. Their screams were heard throughout the stadium, even in the locker room. We are all very sad for the boy “, stressed. Morey, who left Barcelona’s lower ranks to join the Borusser team, already suffered a meniscus tear in 2018 that forced him to put the brakes on for nine months.

Now all the Dortmund crosses his fingers so that the injury is not as serious as it could be guessed a priori. “We hope that at least his family will be allowed to visit him in the hospital right now. Seeing your child leave the stadium like that and not being able to visit it would be cruel. We hope that his family can give him the support he needs, “explained coach Edin Terzic. Kehl added: “Mateu’s injury clouded our move to the final. We will go to Berlin, but he will not be able to be with us. All the more reason to win the title “. They will try it on May 13 against RB Leipzig.