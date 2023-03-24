The painting is popularly known as The ugly countess , a portrait of a woman with a balding head and wrinkled skin. But did the Flemish painter Quinten Massijs portray a woman in 1513? More than five centuries later, the work has been reassessed: it is almost certainly a transvestite.

No, she is not Mother’s prettiest, with her distorted face, balding forehead and wrinkled bosom. Massijs (1466-1530) made an oil painting portrait of an elderly aristocratic lady. The work got the name Portrait of a grotesque womanpopularly known as The ugly countess. She received that ‘title’ after her image turned out to be the source of inspiration for Sir John Tenniel 150 years ago. He made the illustrations for Alice in Wonderland and his drawing of the countess in this world-famous book looks suspiciously like Massijs’ special wife.

She hangs in The National Gallery in London and is popular among visitors for her striking appearance. Massijs painted many religious images, but according to Emma Capron, an expert on the Renaissance, the Fleming also loved Carnival. Capron is the curator of the exhibition The Ugly Duchess: Beauty and Satire in the Renaissancewhich opened last week at The National Gallery. See also Energy crisis in Germany: civil protection officers warn of power failures

She is almost certainly a he

Capri says in The Guardian that Massijs did not paint a woman, but a man disguised as a woman. A transvestite. “Yes, she is almost certainly a he. It fits in with the image that Massijs was interested in carnival, the party where men sometimes also dress up as women. The work is probably based on a fantasy figure. The face and shoulders are very masculine, unlike the breasts. That bosom almost certainly sprang from Massijs’ fantasy.”

Until now there was the theory that the old woman suffered from a disease that affected her bones. Doctors thought it was Paget’s disease, an inflammation that causes bones to deform. In 2008, Michael Baum, a former professor of surgery at a London university, concluded that the ugly countess indeed suffered from the aforementioned disease, which, among other things, caused her nose to stand up and which also deformed her chin, forehead and collarbones.

Capron disagrees. “I don’t think this is Paget or any other disease. I also have doubts whether the portrait is based on a particular individual. It’s the world upside down, men pretending to be women of standing. I see it mainly as a satirical work. That was not unusual during the Renaissance.” See also Neelie Kroes has been haunted by controversies all her life

Art historian Frans Henk Hoekstra says that carnival and other ‘silly’ subjects are common in Flemish art in the 16th century. “I don’t immediately know examples of men dressed as women. Dressing up also occurs, whether that has to do with our current definition of cross-dressing, I dare not say.” If the portrait of Massijs were to be a man, then according to Hoekstra there must be a source that makes this plausible. “Anyone can say anything about art. After all, there are many issues in art history that we have not yet been able to find an answer to.”

The exhibition, with the ugly countess as the radiant center, runs until June 11.

The woman who is actually a man.



Watch our news videos in the playlist below: