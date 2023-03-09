So apparently it doesn’t matter what they look like; ugly cars sell like crazy.

Much has already been said, written and carved into walls in hieroglyphics; most modern BMWs are not exactly a model of beauty. And that is mainly due to the huge grilles that they stick on it. And in the case of the XM for the whole design, but that aside.

But that apparently does not matter to the buyers, because the ugly cars are selling like hot cakes. BMW made a lot of money last year. In fact, it is so much money that our ears started to chatter a bit when we saw the numbers.

Ugly cars make billions

BMW has last year made a profit of 23.5 billion on the sale of ugly cars. Ok, that’s a gross profit, but net 18.5 billion still remains. So that’s 18,500 million. Or in numbers, 18,500,000,000. And that is indeed a lot of money.

For BMW, 2022 has also been a considerably better year than 2021, as profit increased by almost 50%. And why is that, you will think? Well, mainly China. BMW has now acquired full ownership of the BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd, which involved around 5 billion euros.

The higher prices also play a role here. BMW has just made its ugly cars a bit more expensive and if you sell as bizarre as they do, it naturally also generates a lot of money. Although, there were ‘only’ 2,399,632, 5% less than in 2021.

So you see, if you just stick to your own course and make your ugly cars good – and expensive – they sell like pizzas in Italy. Hard so…

Well-played BMW, well-played…

This article Ugly cars are selling like hot cakes appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Ugly #cars #selling #hot #cakes