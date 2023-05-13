“I am Betty the Ugly one” It has been one of the most successful novels of all time. Despite the fact that the last episode aired in 2001 on RCN, the production continues to conquer fans with its captivating plot. This Colombian telenovela that tells the story of Beatriz Pinzón (Ana María Orozco), a young and very intelligent economist with difficulties to follow the canons of beauty, was so successful that she even came to Netflix And, although it is no longer available on this streaming platform, we can see “Ugly Betty” on Amazon Prime Video.

One of the most sought after chapters by fans is 251. The reason? In this installment, the protagonist undergoes a radical makeover that surprises all the workers at ecocomfort, and especially Don Armando (Jorge Enrique Abello). Everyone’s reactions are proof of the amazing before and after of sweet Betty.

Betty’s change of look in “I am Ugly Betty”

After Betty’s makeover, this one appears without her characteristic rolled bangs. Instead, she wears a half ponytail and light waves. Additionally, she now has her eyebrows plucked and outlined, accompanied by mascara on her eyelashes and subtle makeup on her lips. Beatriz Pinzon he also left behind his big red glasses and traded them in for contact lenses. Her muted nightgowns are behind her and she is now wearing a lilac blouse and a blazer of the same color.

How to see “Ugly Betty” full chapter 251?

The complete chapter 251 in Spanish of “I am Betty, the ugly one” is available on Amazon Prime Video. To be able to see it, you just have to subscribe to this streaming service. In addition, you can access the content for free with the 30-day free trial option. Another option for see Betty’s makeover on RCN’s YouTube channel.

How did Don Armando react when he saw Betty’s change of look?

When Betty entered a job board, Don Armando turned around and, seeing her, his jaw dropped.. He couldn’t believe that Beatriz Pinzón Solano herself looked so different than she did when he first met her. “She’s beautiful”, “What happened?”were just some of the comments made by Ecomoda employees.

