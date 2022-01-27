In 1999, the telenovela that, to this day, Latin America continues to watch: Yo soy Betty, la fea, arrived on Colombian television. The plot, starring Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello, Viewers liked it so much that its success has increased thanks to its appearance on Netflix.

With more than one iconic character in the fun and dramatic plot, the one who won over fans is undoubtedly Hugo Lombardi, a character played by actor Julián Arango. Leaving aside his occurrences, there is a detail of his story that more than one wanted to know: who was his boyfriend?

YOU CAN SEE: “Who is that man?” now it’s reggaeton: this is how the theme of Pasión de gavilanes 2 sounds

Who was Hugo Lombardi’s boyfriend?

Argentine actor Diego Vivanco played Rolando in Betty, la fea. Photo: RCN Television

In addition to the main characters such as Armando Mendoza, Marcela Valencia and Beatriz Pinzón Solano, there are cast members who, although they did not develop further, did gain popularity. Rolando, Hugo Lombardi’s boyfriend, who was played by Diego Vivanco, is one of them. Among fans, he is known as ‘Checito su mercé’.

His first appearance was in chapter 55 of Yo soy Betty, la fea, where Hugo and Armando Mendoza argue and the designer leaves Ecomoda. He appeared again in episodes 76 and 78, when Armando had to pay Hugo a bet. After these deliveries, Vivanco no longer appeared in the telenovela, but he was mentioned.

Betty, la fea is one of the most popular telenovelas on Colombian television. Photo: RCN

Betty, the ugly: secrets exposed by her actors in a fun special

RCN shared videos where the details of the recording of the last scenes of Yo soy Betty, la fea. Sequences where its protagonists did not hesitate to express their feelings for the end of such a popular story.

How many are the episodes of Ugly Betty?

Yo soy Betty, la fea has a total of 335 episodes that you can enjoy from the Netflix platform as long as you have a subscription to the service.