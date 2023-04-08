Jorge Enrique Abello played Don Arming in “Ugly Betty”. Although he is now one of the most famous actors on Colombian TV thanks to his role in the RCN series, he spent time on the program, starring Ana Maria Orozco, It was not entirely satisfactory, at least at the beginning of the shooting. Specifically, the artist commented in a recent interview that there was a situation that caused him great fear when he joined the recordings of the soap opera. More details below.

“Ugly Betty” is the most famous soap opera on Latin TV. Its success brought great fame to its stars, including Natalia Ramírez and Jorge Enrique Abello. Photo: Minuto.co

What was don Armando’s biggest fear in “Ugly Betty”?

Maybe it was a traumatic experience or just a short altercation, but Jorge Enrique Abello He especially remembers his greatest fear in his beginnings as Don Armando for “Ugly Betty.” “The first day of recording ‘Betty’, I was scared shitless. because (the screenwriter) Fernando (Gaitán) wrote parliaments of eight pages, of 12, of 10, there were many pages”, he revealed in an interview with the RCN.

“I was very afraid of making a mistake, of not getting into the rhythm, and, you know what, besides, he had very few tools as an actor to do it. So, it’s like saying that they’re going to give you an F18 (fighter plane) to fly and go to the Iraq war, but you say: ‘Wednesday, I have a license for avionics, what am I going to do?’, but It hit me,” he added.

