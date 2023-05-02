“I am Betty the Ugly one” It premiered 24 years ago, but it is still in the memory of thousands of people, like the famous actress Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch in the UCM), who confessed to being a great admirer of the Colombian telenovela on RCN. Despite the time, the stars of the series starring Ana Maria Orozco They tour various countries and continue to be recognized for their iconic roles; however, the stars cannot compensate their followers in the way they would like for a strict rule that they must follow to the letter.

“Ugly Betty” starred Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello. Photo: composition LR/RCN

“Ugly Betty”: what rule should its stars follow?

What would happen if you ran into, for example, Lorna Cepeda on the street? Probably, more than one would like to ask her to repeat some of her most iconic phrases, such as “’Marce’, poverty breathes down my neck”. However, pleasing some of her followers could cost her and her colleagues in similar situations dearly. For what reason? Copyright.

Cepeda and Natalia Ramírez —interpreters of Patricia and Marcela, respectively— were invited to the Tropicana Colombia program. There they revealed that to this day they have restrictions regarding ‘reviving’ their characters. Even if this is just a greeting for some admirer.

“You know what the roll is? who has rights They leave us nothing. It’s sadRamirez explained. Meanwhile, Cepeda added: “It’s very nice and cool that one could do these things, for the people and everything, but you can’t do it.” Specifically, the characters are those that are protected by licenses, which is why the stars of “Ugly Betty” they cannot represent them in any way, as they would face serious legal consequences.

How to see “Ugly Betty” in Peru?

