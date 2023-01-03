“I am Betty, the ugly one” is a story that cannot be forgotten. With a fandom that only grows, its premiere in 1999 only caused the birth of an iconic telenovela for Colombia and Latin America, so much so that RCN, the channel on which it was broadcast, asked the creator Fernando Gaitan launch “comfortable”its second part.

Over the years, the soap opera left conventional television and saw its fame multiply with its arrival on Netflix, a portal in which it was part of the top 10 most watched movies and series until its release. Now, “Ugly Betty” is on Amazon Prime Video and its success continues.

Due to its plot that does not go out of style, actors and actresses have taken advantage of this and, through social networks, continue to share their careers with their fans. One of them is Luis Enrique Roldan.

The interpreter is known by fans after having given life to Juan Manuel Santamaria, Business lawyer who was hired by Roberto Mendoza to solve Ecomoda’s legal problems, which were caused by Armando Mendoaza and Betty.

But if you thought that this was his only role, you are wrong. Through their social networks, Roldán shared that he also gave life to Margy, the drag queen that appears at the beginning of “Ugly Betty” at the party organized by Hugo Lombardi.

The actor gave life to Margy and the lawyer Juan Santamaría. Photo: Facebook/Luis Enrique Roldan

When Armando Mendoza and Hugo Lombardi were drag queens

After Armando Mendoza agrees to fulfill a bet from Hugo Lombardi, he has to dress up as a drag queen and attend a party organized by the designer.

After changing and arriving at the place, Armando is introduced as the star of the night, but he really wants to leave the place knowing that Marcela and other people are waiting for him at home.

It is here where he meets Margi, Hugo’s partner, with whom he has a fight over his car. After being expelled from the disco, his problems begin.