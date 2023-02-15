“I almost died,” said the actress of “Ugly Betty” about the scene that was intended to be very sensual but ended up being a nightmare.

Natalia Ramirez still has more secrets “Ugly Betty” to reveal. The popular ‘Marcela‘, which will arrive in Peru this year with a new play, has once again reopened the trunk of memories of the Colombian soap opera created by Fernando Gaitán and has revealed the anecdote behind a scene with Jorge Enrique Abello (Don Armando in the RCN fiction). This one was supposed to be sensual, but it ended up becoming quite a drama for the actress. What happened? Coming up next, we tell you.

Natalia Ramírez uses her YouTube channel to reveal hidden secrets of “Ugly Betty”. Photo: composition LR/ RCN/Natalia Ramírez/YouTube

The dangerous scene of “Ugly Betty” with Marcela

What can happen if you mix ice water and detergent? Well, it doesn’t seem like a big problem, unless you are a person allergic to cold and have to immerse your entire body in the chemical grease remover. That happened to Natalia Ramírez: “I almost died when I had to do the scene,” she said in a video for her YouTube channel.

The sequence in question was about Marcela getting into a tub while she tells Armando to join her in the bubble bath. Although in front of the cameras it could be seen in a very natural way, the truth is that the artist was shivering and later she became ill.

“The reality is that the heater in the house where we were recording was damaged, so there was no hot water in the apartment; therefore, he had to fill the tub with cold water. (…) The water practically came out in cubes, ”she explained.

“How would it be so terribly cold in the water that was in that scene that I got sick. (…) I am hyperallergic and one of the things I am most allergic to is cold. Those 25 days (of scene) cost me three days of disability ”he added.

The inside joke that came out of Marcela’s scene in the bathtub

Before the actress behind Marcela even recorded the scene in question, Jorge Enrique Abello was already joking that his colleague could get sick. In fact, the actor improvised dialogue about it in his scene.

“I hope the water is hot, my love, because if not, you’re going to have to take care of me sick all weekend,” Don Armando is heard saying in the aforementioned sequence. His prediction came true hours later.