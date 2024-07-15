The actress Ana Maria Orozcothe star of the iconic soap opera ‘Ugly Betty’, told EFE in Miami that the new series that continues the story is a responsibility for the entire cast to their fans, both old and new.

The premiere of ‘Ugly Betty, the story continues’, It took place this Thursday in Miami with several of its protagonists, as well as politicians, such as the mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava.

For the mayor, “Betty is a representation of what Miami is, something that brings all Latinos together,” he said.

With the attitude of someone who is about to launch “a degree thesis” to the world, the main actors of this second part, Jorge Enrique Abello, Natalia Ramírez, Lorna Cepeda and Orozco, agreed in interviews with EFE to recognize that they feel a “nervous excitement” and a great desire for the now series to begin to be transmitted on the platform. Prime Video.

“You will be able to see it on the 19th and the truth is that I have the feeling of having accomplished my mission”said Abello, who plays Don Armando, the male lead, moved by the absence of his friend, the original screenwriter Fernando Gaitán, who died in 2019.

Orozco, who plays Beatriz Pinzón, added that “we all take on these characters with great responsibility, because we know what they mean to people, not only to those who saw us when the soap opera aired, but throughout the years. Betty has been winning over generations, until now.”

Ana Maria Orozco She described her character as “a hard-working, enterprising, forward-thinking woman who never doubted her true worth, something we need more than ever.”

Ana María Orozco returns with her iconic character in ‘Betty la fea, the story continues’. Photo from Instagram

The premiere of ‘Ugly Betty, the story continues’ was held in Miami Beach, where the actors, Prime Video executives, personalities from the Latin entertainment industry, and content creators paraded down the black and white checkered carpet with a purple background that evokes the current decor of Ecomoda, the company where the action takes place.

One of the most anticipated was Lorna Cepeda, the actress who played Patricia Fernández, the famous blonde.

“I was very surprised when I got the offer for a new season, but when I saw that it was a series, of course I said yes 100 percent,” said Cepeda.

She said the characters were written with such care that finding Patricia 25 years later was an organic process for her.

“They wrote her the way I imagined Patricia would be 25 years later,” Cepeda said.

Part of the cast that participates in ‘Betty la fea, la hisotira continua’. Photo from Instagram

Natalia Ramirezwho plays Marcela Valencia, the antagonist of the story, said that her character has also “evolved coherently. She follows the path that she began to trace 25 years ago.”

For Abello and Orozco, the new season of ‘Ugly Betty, the story continues’, “It will make fans of the story happy. It was made with a lot of respect.”

The first chapter, which was screened during the event, finds Betty and Armando separated. Her daughter Camila returns to Colombia after five years abroad, Marcela is now trying to win back her ex.

The series, consisting of 16 episodes, begins with the burial of Don Armando’s father. and a large part of the original cast is present. “Everyone who could and was there did everything possible to participate in the project,” said Ramírez.

Broadcast in nearly 150 countries and with versions such as ‘La fea más bella’ in Mexico, ‘Ugly Betty’ in English, and ‘Betty en New York’ on Spanish-language television in the United States, ‘Yo soy Betty la fea’ was named the most successful telenovela of all time by the Guinness Book of Records.

“For me, Betty was more than a cultural phenomenon, it was a turning point in telenovelas. It was a production ahead of its time and fits perfectly in these times when we fight to prevent people from being judged by how they look,” said Jessica Carrillo, Telemundo presenter.