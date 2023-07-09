“Ugly Betty“, the successful Colombian series, refused to die even decades after its end thanks to its second life on Netflix. For a long time, the program remained in the platform’s popularity ranking, but it finally left its catalog to reach at Amazon Prime Video. What few would have imagined is that the company would have planned to revive the show after its failed sequel “Ecomoda”.

In an official trailer, the streaming service revealed that Ana Maria Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello they would return to play Betty and Armando, respectively.

What is the sequel to “Ugly Betty” about?

The story of the new “Ugly Betty” will take place 20 years after the final scene of the telenovela. As we have seen, the protagonist will continue to be married to Armando and will have to rebuild her relationship with her teenage daughter, Mila. As if this were not enough, she will try to cope with the crisis in the family company and you will question whether you made the right decision to get married.

“She had a healthy energy, with a huge impact that this character had on mainstream beauty codes, which explains why it became a global franchise that all women could relate to,” said Francisco Morales, the leader of the content strategy and acquisitions team for Latin America of Prime Video.

When and where to see the sequel to “Ugly Betty”?

At the moment, the sequel to “Ugly Betty” is scheduled to arrive in mid-2024, but it does not yet have a release date. It can be viewed exclusively by Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello 22 years later

“Ugly Betty” returns with a new story. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The actressAna Maria Orozco, who played the protagonist of “Ugly Betty”, is currently 49 years old and lives with her two daughters in Buenos Aires, Argentina. There, she continued her acting career, getting to participate in plays until she had the opportunity to be part of the Peruvian film “Coveted Bachelorette 2”.

On the other hand, Jorge Enrique Abello, 55 years old, was in charge of impersonating the leading man of the soap opera. After his time in this, he obtained important roles in productions such as “En los tacones de Eva”, “La costeña y el cachaco” and, currently, “Ana de nadie”, the most recent RCN project.

