‘I am Betty, the ugly one’ will return to the screens 24 years after the end of the soap opera thanks to Amazon Prime Video. As announced on their social networks, this new production will premiere at the 2024via the streaming service, and fans look forward to seeing all the characters of the classic Colombian novel, above all, to Nicholas Mora, who was the best friend of Betty. So far, we only have the confirmed protagonists: Ana Maria Orozco (Betty) and Jorge Enrique Abello (don Armando); however, Mario Duarte He spoke about his return to the new soap opera. What did she say?

Will Mario Duarte return as Nicolás Mora?

Despite Amazon Prime Video already confirmed the remake of ‘I am Betty the Ugly one’ for him 2024, It seems that not all the actors know if they will return or not. This is the case of Mario Duarte, Nicolás Mora in fiction, who is still evaluating the proposals, both from RCN and from the streaming platform.

“The idea is there, on paper, and I think that everyone is talking about it there, but we still have these couple of months left in which it crystallizes or is put aside, because it is a very large project and very ambitious”, revealed Mario Duarte in an interview with TV and novels.

What characters will not return to ‘I am Betty, the ugly’?

In the remake of ‘I am Betty, the ugly one’, they will not only be missing Patricia Fernandez (Lorna Cepeda) and Marcela Valencia (Natalia Ramírez), but also those characters played by actors and actresses who, unfortunately, have passed away during the 24 years that have passed since the end of the novel. Among them are inesita (Dora Cadavid), who passed away in 2022; catalina angel (Celmira Luzardo), in 2014; ephraim, the ‘Pupuchurro’ (Raúl Santa), in 2021; Fernando Gaitan, the director, who died of a heart attack; among others.

