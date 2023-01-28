“Everyone was happy except me,” said the actress, revealing how she got her character changed. 24 years after the premiere, was it a success?

The secrets behind “I am Betty the Ugly one” They don’t have when to stop. After its premiere in 1999, the Colombian telenovela has managed to maintain its success among viewers, who 24 years later continue to watch its episodes over and over again. With the advent of streaming services, the plot created by Fernando Gaitan it revived and was not only enjoyed by its eternal fans, but also could be known by a new generation that fell in love with the story of Beatriz Pinzón Solano.

But the fame of the novel is not only in its characters, it also fell on its cast. With Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello enjoying the success of the production, who does the same is Natalia Ramírez, an interpreter who gave life to Marcela Valencia, one of the antagonists. For a few months, the actress opened a YouTube channel in which she shares anecdotes and secrets about her behind “I am Betty, the ugly” with her followers.

Natalia Ramírez reveals how Marcela Valencia changed her look

Marcela Valencia and Armando Mendoza, characters by Natalia Ramírez and Jorge Enrique Abello. Photo: RCN

“With that red hair and bows, she looked like Armando Mendoza’s mother, not his girlfriend. I was not comfortable,” said Ramírez, commenting on why he asked Marcela Valencia to have black hair. As she explains, this was not easy, since she had to convince Fernando Gaitán —creator of the soap opera—, costume designer, makeup artists and more members of the staff.

“I remember that I started to campaign for the color change. I told Fernando that if I managed to convince everyone, he would support me and he didn’t want to know anything. Well, I started talking to everyone,” said Ramírez, who also revealed that her character’s hairstyle was inspired by Madonna.

But the change of look was not going to be easy to achieve, since, as he shared, the recordings of scenes occur in disorder and in parts, which is why he had the production against this modification by having scenes already filmed.

“Finally, they made me a space. In the chapter where I tell Armando that I will stay with his mother, instead of traveling to Miami with him, it is where I manage to change the color of my hair. Believe it or not, this was all that what I had to do to have the Marcela they know today,” he explained.