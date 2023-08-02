After more than 20 years of absence and the failure of ‘Ecomoda’ as a sequel, ‘Ugly Betty’ will return with its third season, this time, by Amazon Prime Video. The first promotional trailer for this project, which will be released on streaming in 2024, thrilled thousands of fans, but now we have a new bombshell: a video has been leaked from the filming set in which we see Ana María Orozco in her return as the iconic secretary.

Leaked video of ‘Ugly Betty 3’

After several weeks of the announcement of the new “Ugly Betty” project, we finally have the first images of what the return of the series will be like. According to the new video, Beatriz Pinzón will resume a more serious image and it will be a reinvention of her classic look, with which she won a whole generation of followers.

For now, the clip does not leave much information about the context that is being recorded, but there is no doubt that the mere fact of seeing the actress in her character again will awaken the nostalgia of the faithful fans.

