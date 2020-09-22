UGC Revised Academic Calendar: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the revised academic calendar of undergraduate first year (UG) and post graduation first year (PG) and guidelines related to it. Following the recommendations of an expert committee, the officials set the dates for UG PG first year admission, start of new session and examinations. According to the guidelines, the new session (2020-21) for first year students will start from November 1. That is, the classes of first year students will start from November 1. The Commission has told all the universities that the process of admission should be completed by 31 October. The examinations will be held between 8 March 2021 to 26 March 2021.

The UGC has instructed all universities and colleges that six days a week should be studied to make up for the loss of education. Apart from this, the winter holidays of this year and the summer holidays of the following year should also be cut.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also informed about this by tweeting about it. He tweeted, “In view of the situation of the Kovid-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the committee’s report. The UGC guidelines have been approved on the academic calendar of UG PG Courses First Year in the session 2020-21.

Earlier, the UGC released the academic calendar on 29 April, in which the new academic session for first-year students was started from 1 September. For second and third year students, this academic session can be started from 1 August. There was also the need to study 6 days a week in all colleges across the country. “

Admission cancellation and migration will get full refund

The Education Minister has announced that this time if a student gets admission cancellation and migration by 30 November 2020, he will be refunded the full fees. This decision has been taken due to financial difficulties faced by the parents in the lockdown.