UGC NET Admit Card 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued UGC-NET Admit Cards for the June / September examination session. Candidates applying for UGC-NET June session can now go to ntanet.nic.in and download their admit card. You can also download the admit card direct from the link given here- UGC – NET JUNE 2020 Download Link

NTA UGC-NET examinations will be conducted from September 24 to November 5 in different shifts.

NTA has released the subject-wise examination schedule. Admit Cards have been issued for the candidates whose examination is going on 24 and 25 September. Hall tickets / admit cards of other candidates will also be issued soon.

Candidates can get their NTA UGC-NET admit card by logging online at nta.nic.in. Application ID and password will be required for this. NET exam will be conducted in 2 shifts. The first shift will run from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift exam will be from 3 pm to 6 pm in the afternoon.

The NTA UGC-NET exams will be held on September 24, 25, 29 and 30 in 2020, while in October, there will be 1,7,9,17,21, 22, 23. Apart from this, there will be examination on 5 November.

Complete program of UGC NET-> UGC-NET 2020 Schedule

The UGC-NET June session examinations were earlier scheduled to be held from June 15 to 20, but were postponed until September due to corona virus.