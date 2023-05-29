Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has signed an internationally criticized anti-LGBTQ law. Museveni signed a slightly amended version of the so-called “Anti-Homosexuality Law 2023”, which Parliament had introduced in early May, according to information from Parliament and the Presidential Office on the online service Twitter.

The new draft law makes it clear that calling yourself homosexual is not yet a criminal offence. Only “participation in homosexual acts” constitutes an offense that can be punished with life imprisonment.

Contrary to the President’s request, Parliament stuck to the passage of making cases of “grave homosexuality” a capital crime, meaning that repeat offenders could be punished with death. Although the death penalty is enshrined in Uganda’s constitution, it has not been used for many years.

In addition, the new law provides for up to 20 years in prison for “knowingly promoting homosexuality”. No longer included in the signed version is a six-month prison sentence for those who fail to report suspected homosexual acts to the police.

The law has been sharply criticized internationally, including by the US, the EU and human rights groups. However, it enjoys broad public support in Uganda. Homosexuality was still criminalized in Uganda during colonial times. However, there has never been a conviction for consensual same-sex activity since independence in 1962.