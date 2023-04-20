The anti-gay law passed in Uganda last month was sent back to parliament by President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday. This is reported by international news agencies. The president demands amendments before signing, to ensure that the internationally controversial plans do not violate the constitution.

Also read this opinion piece: Shouting hard at Uganda over gay law is risky



It is not known whether the president wants to make the law stricter or more lenient. The president is not opposed to the proposed sentences, his spokesperson writes on Thursday on Twitter. His objections would have to do with dealing with people who want to lead ‘normal lives’ again after a conviction for homosexuality.

Under the law in Uganda it would be forbidden to identify yourself as an LGBTI+ person, under any precise denominator. Violations are punishable by imprisonment of up to ten years. Sex with someone of the same sex is already a criminal offence; you get a life sentence in Uganda for that. In the East African country itself, the law can count on a lot of support, only two MPs were against it during the vote in March.

The fact that Museveni does not immediately sign the law is partly due to international pressure. For example, the United States warned of economic consequences and human rights experts at the United Nations described the law as a “colossal violation of human rights”. An earlier Ugandan anti-LGBTI+ law from 2014 was annulled after fierce criticism from abroad and from human rights groups.