Uganda’s head of state, Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for more than 34 years, has won the presidential election, according to official information. He received almost 59 percent of the vote and secured a sixth term, as the state election commission announced on the weekend. Museveni’s most important competitor Bobi Wine received almost 35 percent of the vote. The turnout was 57.22 percent.

The presidential and parliamentary elections on Thursday were preceded by one of the most violent election campaigns in years. At least 54 people died, government critics were intimidated or imprisoned, and journalists reporting on opposition events were attacked. On election day itself, a massive security police force ensured that there was silence, and the Internet has been blocked since then.

Opposition candidate Wine spoke of fraud and violence on Friday and declared himself and his newly founded NUP party to be the real winners of the elections. He announced the release of video evidence of violations in various constituencies once the internet was restored.

On Friday afternoon, the 38-year-old former pop star, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, reported that soldiers had surrounded his house and some of his property had been invaded. He felt “threatened” and feared for his life, as he told the BBC. A deputy military spokesman said the soldiers should keep Wine safe.

The 76-year-old Museveni has been in power since 1986. Thanks to a constitutional amendment, the former rebel leader can run for unlimited seats. Previously, candidates over 75 years of age were excluded from participation.

He has kept the opposition small for years. Many Ugandans only know Museveni as their president. Museveni used to be considered a beacon of hope for a long time, partly because of its progressive AIDS control and development policy. However, he is increasingly being criticized for his authoritarian leadership style.

The average age in the East African country with its 44 million inhabitants is 16 years, three quarters of the population are younger than 30 years. At the same time, the proportion of urban and educated residents has increased. For many, Museveni’s earlier involvement in the overthrow of dictator Idi Amin no longer matters. Ex-pop star Wine is particularly popular with young people with his songs about economic and social inequalities. (AFP, epd)