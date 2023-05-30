Signed this Monday (May 29) by President Yoweri Museveni, the measure is one of the toughest in the world

The President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Musevini, enacted this Monday (May 29, 2023) one of the toughest laws in the world against the LGBT population. The call “anti-homosexuality act” makes homosexual relationships punishable by law, in some cases reaching the death penalty.

The bill, presented by President for Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Robina Rwakoojo, says that “a person who commits the crime of aggravated homosexuality is liable to the death penalty”.

The original text was approved by the country’s Parliament in March, with 389 votes in favor and only 2 against, but received some changes, such as not punishing people who only identify themselves like homosexuals.

The law passed now allows the arrest of those who have sexual relations with people of the same sex and stipulates a sentence of 20 years for “promote” homosexuality.

Transmission of a terminal illness such as HIV, through homosexual sex or unconsenting involvement with children, can be punishable by death.

After the signing, Asuman Basalirwa, a member of parliament, gave an interview to journalistswhere he thanked the people of Uganda and his colleagues in parliament, and presented a copy of the newly signed law to the press.

On her Twitter profile, Anita Annet Among, president of parliament, published a statement on the approval of the law. “We address the concerns of our people and legislate to protect the sanity of the family. […] We stood strong to defend the cultural values ​​and aspirations of our people.”

In early May, when the law had not yet been signed into law, Ugandan activist Clare Byarugaba said in an interview with CNN Internationalwhich was “deep concerned [com a lei]” and that the population of Uganda has other problems “much bigger to handle“.