Ugandan Olympic marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei has died from injuries she sustained after her boyfriend doused her with petrol and set her on fire. The attack, which left her with 80 per cent of her body burned, took place at her home in Kenya on Sunday. The Olympian had placed 44th in the women’s marathon at the Paris Games on 11 August.

