Ugandan Olympic marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei has died from injuries she sustained after her boyfriend doused her with petrol and set her on fire. The attack, which left her with 80 per cent of her body burned, took place at her home in Kenya on Sunday. The Olympian had placed 44th in the women’s marathon at the Paris Games on 11 August.
#Ugandan #Olympian #Rebecca #Cheptegei #dies #set #fire #boyfriend
Denmark | Artificial intelligence helped Danish researchers figure out the “language of pigs” – those who move outside grunt more contentedly
Denmark|Using artificial intelligence, researchers found out how a pig expresses its emotions.19 bravados and scream. That's how many different pig...
Leave a Reply