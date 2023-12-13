The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development of the Republic of Uganda, Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa, said that the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) succeeded in uniting the voice of African countries and provided them with opportunities to have an effective role in climate action. She praised the country's hosting of COP28, listening to all parties, communities and countries, including African countries, and giving them opportunities to negotiate and unify their voices, expressing her belief in the results to contain the issues of African countries, especially with regard to the gradual elimination of fossil fuels and the protection of green lands.