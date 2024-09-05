The Ugandan Marathon Runner Rebecca Cheptegei, fresh from the Paris Olympics where she placed 44th, died from burns caused by her boyfriend who poured a can of gasoline on her before setting it alight during an argument last Sunday. Cross-country skier Cheptegei was admitted to Eldoret Hospital in Kenya with burns to 75% of her body.

Donald Rukare, president of the Ugandan Olympic Committee, made the announcement on X. “May her gentle soul rest in peace,” she wrote. “We strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will live on.”

We have learned of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend. May her gentle soul remain in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that led to the loss of a… pic.twitter.com/V8Mog3oMOX — Donald Rukare (@drukare) September 5, 2024

Police said the athlete was attacked after her Kenyan partner Dickson Ndiema Marangach broke into her home in Endebessin Trans-Nzoia Western County, around 2pm last Sunday, taking advantage of the fact that the woman and her children were in church. Upon their return, the man “poured gasoline on Rebecca before setting her on fire,” police said.

Rescued by neighbours, the marathon runner and her partner were admitted with “multiple burns” to the nearest hospital in Kitale town, before being transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. A 5-litre jerry can, a bag and a black cap presumably belonging to Dickson and a burnt mobile phone belonging to Rebecca were found at the scene of the tragedyspecifies the police report, according to which “the couple constantly argued within the family”.

According to Kenyan media, citing the victim’s parents, the athlete had bought land and built a house in Endebess, about 25 kilometers from the border with Uganda.. According to the BBCwhich reports a report from a local administrator, the two allegedly had an argument over the plot of land in question.