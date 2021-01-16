The incumbent president of Uganda, 76-year-old Yoweri Kagutu Museveni, won the presidential election on January 14 for the sixth time, the country’s election commission said on January 16.

Museveni secured the support of more than 58% of voters who voted, reports Associated Press…

His main opponent, Robert Kyagulani, known as the reggae performer Boby Vine, became a member of parliament in 2017 and regularly criticized the actions of the authorities, calling for a change of regime. He got 34% of the votes.

Previously, Kyagulani repeatedly stated on his Twitter account about electoral fraud and urged citizens to reject the voting results. He went out in public in a bulletproof vest, regularly complaining of assassination attempts and threats, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

A total of 11 candidates took part in the presidential elections. The head of state Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986, was considered the main favorite to win. The turnout was 52%.

Dozens of people have died in clashes between Kyagulani supporters and security forces. In November alone, the media reported more than 50 riot victims.

Two days before the elections, access to social media was blocked in Uganda. In his address to the nation, Museveni confirmed that access to the platforms was suspended by order of the authorities.