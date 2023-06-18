Uganda has beefed up security and launched a large-scale search for militants linked to the Islamic State, the terrorist organization that has killed at least 41 people, most of them students, in the western part of the country, near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Speaking about the latest developments in the current situation yesterday evening, Saturday, the country’s first lady, Janet Museveni, said that the government is still investigating the whole incident, according to the “Africa News” news website on Sunday.

“The government, through the security services, is trying to follow up on what really happened. We believe that justice will prevail,” added Janet Museveni, who is also Uganda’s Minister of Education and Sports.

The Ugandan police and local authorities announced an attack suspected to have been carried out by rebels on a secondary school in western Uganda on Saturday. A provincial government official said 15 children were also kidnapped.

The Ugandan authorities have held a militia linked to the Islamic State group responsible for the massacre, which took place on Friday night, in the town of “Mbundwe” near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Ugandan army stated that it was tracking the militants and that it would respond to the attack.