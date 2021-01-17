Yoweri Museveni won a sixth term to lead Uganda on Saturday January 16. The 76-year-old president, in power since 1986, was re-elected with 58.64% of the vote after a poll strongly contested by his main rival Bobi Wine. The latter obtained 34.83% of the votes according to the Ugandan electoral commission. Some 10.3 million inhabitants went to the polls for this closely watched ballot, during which the authorities suspended access to the internet and social networks. This brings the participation to around 57.22%.

Bobi Wine, 38-year-old MP, denounced on Friday “a complete masquerade”, considering having “largely won” the election. The former ragga singer, who galvanized part of the Ugandan youth, said the ballot had been marred by massive fraud: ballot stuffing, pre-filled ballots, voters who received ballots only for legislative or assaults against the observers of his party, sometimes driven from the polling stations. Since Friday evening, soldiers have surrounded his home, on the outskirts of the capital Kampala. His party denounces “a house arrest”, where the government says the military provides security.

Bobi Wine’s party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), did not rule out demonstrating as during the presidential campaign. In November, yet another arrest of the opposition candidate sparked protests in which 54 people were killed. After the announcement of his victory, Yoweri Museveni thanked his supporters in a televised speech and said that now “the only thing to avoid is violence”. The chairman of the electoral commission called on the population to “remain calm and accept the result of these elections “.