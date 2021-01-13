On the scale of the African continent, only Teodoro Obiang Nguema (Equatorial Guinea), Paul Biya (Cameroon) and Denis Sassou Nguesso (Republic of Congo) exceed his thirty-five years of power. At 76, Yoweri Museveni is seeking his own succession at the head of Uganda this Thursday, after a presidential and legislative campaign punctuated by violence. The advanced age of the “Mzee” (the old man) contrasts with the extreme youth of a Ugandan population who only knew Museveni, failing to witness his great feats of arms, that is to say the victories of his guerrilla. against the dictatorships of Idi Amin Dada (1979) and Milton Obote (1985), which he successively overthrew to install his own.

His main challenger Bobi Wine, a popular singer

Despite the electoral violence, petitions to the International Criminal Court (ICC) launched by his main challenger Bobi Wine, a popular Ugandan singer, or calls for respect for human rights by the head of the UN and US diplomacy There is little doubt about Museveni’s victory, as the Ugandan autocrat has made himself indispensable to Washington’s plans in the Great Lakes region.

Mainly Christian, Uganda has become the darling of American evangelical networks – and Israelis – to counter the Islamist push in Sudan by Omar El Bashir. Yoweri Museveni thus supported the secession of South Sudan with all his weight and also participated in the fall of the dictatorial regime of Mobutu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is also in the DRC that its army is accused of the worst violations of human rights, a theater in which Uganda competes with looting and massacres with the neighboring Rwanda of Paul Kagame, its ex most precious ally with which he is now at loggerheads.

Museveni is also present in the Horn of Africa, where its troops have been fighting since 2007 against the Shebab insurgents, affiliated with al-Qaida. But, faced with the stiffening of US positions which must take into account the endemic corruption of his regime or the radical nature of the anti-homosexual laws adopted in 2014, the ex-guerrilla of Marxist inspiration is now trying to diversify his alliances. . Particularly in the oil sector, where the French multinational Total is due to exploit the large deposits discovered around Lake Albert in the near future, a project that is giving rise to violent social and environmental controversies.