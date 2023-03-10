The government of Uganda announced on March 9 the construction of a power plantsince the Buyende district was chosen as one of the eight places where it is intended to build the 2000 megawatt plant to contribute to the distribution of electricity for the country.

The decision came after, in December 2021, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) endorsed “Uganda’s development of a nuclear power plant following a successful review of the country’s infrastructure,” according to reports. read in the middle The Independent.

In addition to having selected the districts of Lamwo and Nakasongola, among others, for the construction of other nuclear plants, which are not yet scheduled to start.

According to the Minister of Energy and Mining Development, Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, this plant is of the utmost importance for the country given the economic and demographic growth that is presentinggenerating at the same time certain social needs that require energy development.

Another of the objectives that are planned with the construction of the project are the “efforts that have been made to diversify the country’s electrical resources and accelerate its energy transition, which is a critical component of its response to climate change,” the minister clarified. it’s a statement.

(You can read: Uganda says that Europe “wants to normalize homosexuality” and puts pressure on countries).

The minister addressed the media. Photo: Twitter: @Ministry of Energy & Mineral Development

He also added that the plant is planned to be built at 150 kilometers north of the capital, Kampala, cat a cost of 34 billion Czechoslovakian shillings.

On the other hand, Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, stated that the country had sufficient reserves of uranium that should be used.

(It may interest you: France found a crack in the Penly nuclear reactor

In the country, rumors have circulated about people taking advantage of the situation. Apparently they are charging Ugandans, who live in the construction area of ​​the power plant, a sum of money to “secure” the land for them.

The Minister of Energy and Mining Development emphasized that this is false.

Finally, the government of Uganda plans to develop an Africa Nuclear Business Platform, in which 300 people interested in the debate on the ambit international nuclear.

| Uganda to host African Nuclear Business Platform 2023 (AFNBP 2023) Over 300 stakeholders from the international nuclear community are expected to converge at Speke Resort Munyonyo from March 14-17, 2023. pic.twitter.com/NcS6psYtVA — Uganda Media Center (@UgandaMediaCent) March 9, 2023

More news in EL TIEMPO

The economist who helped prevent a nuclear war: this was his daring strategy

The outcry in Japan over nuclear wastewater

‘I found out about my father’s murder when I saw his dead body on Facebook’).

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL