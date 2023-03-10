Saturday, March 11, 2023
Uganda | Uganda is preparing a law that would criminalize belonging to sexual and gender minorities

March 10, 2023
In the future, identifying as belonging to sexual and gender minorities could lead to a prison sentence of up to ten years in Uganda.

Ugandan On Thursday, the parliament began to discuss a bill that, if implemented, would criminalize belonging to sexual and gender minorities.

This was reported by Reuters.

In Uganda, there is already a law in force that prohibits same-sex sexual relations. They can even be punished with life imprisonment. A similar law is in force in more than 30 African countries.

However, this law is not enough according to the Ugandan legislators.

If the Ugandan parliament approves the pending bill, it will be the first law in Africa to criminalize simply identifying as belonging to sexual and gender minorities, says the human rights organization Human Rights Watch.

If the bill is approved, based on it, confessing to belonging to a sexual and gender minority could result in a prison sentence of up to ten years.

The bill being discussed by the Ugandan parliament has been strongly condemned by human rights organizations. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that he found the presentation very disturbing.

