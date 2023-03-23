Uganda | The world’s harshest law against sexual and gender minorities is shocking the world

The White House warns Uganda of financial sanctions if the country implements a law approved by the parliament, based on which only being a member of a sexual or gender minority is illegal.

Central Africa The Ugandan parliament has approved the world’s harshest law restricting the rights of sexual and gender minorities.

According to the law, simply experiencing or defining oneself as belonging to a sexual or gender minority can result in a life sentence.

“Aggravated homosexuality” such as having sex while HIV-positive can be sentenced to death.

“Homosexual acts” are already illegal in Uganda. In 2009, the country also passed a bill widely criticized around the world, on the basis of which sex with a member of the same sex could be sentenced to death. However, when the law was finally implemented in 2014, the death penalty was changed to life imprisonment.

Human rights organization According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the new law is the first such harsh law in the world, reports news agency Reuters.

Amnesty International, on the other hand, called the law “terrible”, “open to interpretation” and “vaguely worded”. The law prohibits, among other things, “plotting to practice homosexuality” and “giving assistance to homosexuality”.

“This deeply oppressive legislation institutionalizes discrimination, hatred and prejudice against LGBTQ people and those who are considered to be part of the LGBTQ community,” says Amnesty’s East and Southern Africa Director Tiger Chagutah.

Law the president advances next Yoweri Museveni for approval. Museveni can still reject the proposal.

However, in recent weeks, the president has made several statements against sexual minorities, in which he called homosexuals “deviant”. He has accused Western countries of pressuring Uganda on the issue.

The US White House warned Uganda on Wednesday of financial “consequences” if the law is implemented, reports news agency AFP. White House Press Secretary John Kirby said Wednesday that the sanctions would be “unfortunate” because the United States gives Uganda financial aid for health care.

Also the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Minister for Africa Andrew Mitchell have condemned the new law. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield is According to CNN spoke to Museveni twice this week out of concern about the law.

“The anti-homosexuality law that Uganda’s parliament passed yesterday would undermine the human rights of all Ugandans and could undo all the gains in the fight against HIV and AIDS. We strongly urge the Ugandan government to reconsider the implementation of this legislation,” wrote Blinken on his Twitter account.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called the law cruel, against Uganda’s constitution and “probably the worst of its kind in the world”.

Equality coordinator of the human rights organization Chapter Four Uganda Clare Byarugaban According to the Ugandan administration, anti-HLBTQ rhetoric is used as a fog screen behind which it can hide its own failures.

Britain’s public broadcasting company Interviewed by the BBC a human rights activist says that the new law is being used for extortion in the country.

“People get calls saying ‘if you don’t give me money, I’m going to report you as gay,'” he says.

With the new law, family members, friends and members of the same community of people belonging to sexual and gender minorities have an obligation to report the matter to the authorities.

Another activist, who spoke to the BBC anonymously, says that in addition to blackmail, people belonging to the rainbow community have been lured into traps, where they have been attacked by a group.

“In some areas, the police are also taking advantage of the current situation to extort money from people they accuse of being homosexual. Some families even report their own children to the police.”