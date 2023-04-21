Uganda | The president returned the gay law to preparation – even the law threatening the death penalty was not harsh enough

According to the bill, homosexual acts could result in a 20-year prison sentence.

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has returned to preparation a law in which homosexual acts are even threatened with the death penalty.

The reason for the return is the desire to strengthen the bill even more than it is now, he says British newspaper The Guardian.

The return was decided on Thursday after the president met with members of parliament from the ruling party. The law will be returned to the National Assembly for editing.

Chairman of the People’s Assembly group of the ruling party Denis Hamson Obua said the president was going to sign the law.

“We agreed that the law will be returned to be further tightened according to our best practices,” Obua commented to the press.

Processing is proposed that people who commit “homosexual acts” can be imprisoned for 20 years. On the other hand, those who commit “gross” homosexual acts can even receive the death sentence.

Egregious acts include, for example, rape by a homosexual person and practicing homosexual sex with people over 75 years old or under 14 years old, reports the Ugandan Monitor newspaper.

Children who commit homosexual acts can receive a maximum of three years in prison.

President Museveni has called on Africa to “save” the world from homosexuality, “decay and rot”.

The Ugandan parliament approved the law in March, which caused widespread international criticism. Numerous entities, from the UN to human rights organizations, have demanded that Uganda withdraw its legislation.