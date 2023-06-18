There are over 40 victims of the terrorist attack that took place in a private school in Uganda, the Lhubiria Secondary School. According to the country’s authorities, the massacre was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (or Adf), an Islamic extremist group linked to ISIS. The victims are almost all male and female students between the ages of 13 and 18. According to the first reconstructions, the armed command set fire to the male and female dormitories during the night: the first was locked, the second was left open but the fleeing students met their death at the hands of the terrorists armed with machetes and rifles . The images show the state of the dormitories after the attack.



