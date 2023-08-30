Uganda | The first charge under the “world’s harshest gay law”, the 20-year-old faces the death penalty

In the spring, the East African country of Uganda approved a gay law called the harshest in the world.

Ugandan under the law against sexual and gender minorities, a charge has now been brought for the first time, which could lead to the death sentence, reports news agency AFP.

A 20-year-old man is accused of having sex with a 41-year-old man. The crime title is “aggravated homosexuality”.

“Insolence” in the case referred to the fact that the 41-year-old man has some kind of disability, said the spokesperson of the prosecutor’s office Jacqueline Okui news channel for CNN.

Thing is significant because “gross” homosexuality can be sentenced to death. Otherwise, homosexual acts can be sentenced to imprisonment, which can be life imprisonment at the most.

AFP according to the document seen, the indictment was filed on August 18.

A charge was brought against the suspect in Soroti [itäisessä Ugandassa]and he is in pretrial detention,” said Okui.

Ugandan the anti-gay law was passed last May, and it received strong criticism from Western countries and human rights organizations.

Since the law came into force, at least 17 people belonging to sexual or gender minorities have been arrested in Uganda, reports AFP.

Uganda is located in East Africa and has a population of about 49 million. The country is ruled autocratically by the president Yoweri Museveniwhich has been in power since 1986.