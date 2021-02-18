Uganda | Six children playing with a hand grenade died in Uganda

This was the second Turma in Adjuman caused by munitions found in the terrain within two weeks.

18.2. 15:00

In Uganda six children were killed and five were seriously injured when a hand grenade they found in their games exploded in Adjuman in the northwestern part of the country on Tuesday, police said Thursday.

According to police, the grenade probably came from the guerrilla forces of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), which once waged a bloody war in the West Nile region.

This was the second Turma in Adjuman caused by munitions found in the terrain within two weeks. Two adults died in the previous one, police said.

The rebels were driven out of Uganda in 2006. According to the UN, the LRA has killed more than 100,000 people and abducted 60,000 children in Uganda, Sudan, the Congo and the Central African Republic.