The president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, accused Europe this Friday of wanting to “impose” homosexuality in the African country, where people from the LGBTIQ community (Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Intersex and Queers) are persecuted and suffer many stigmas.

“Europeans do not listen. They do not respect the customs of other peoples. They want to turn their normality into normality, and impose it on others,” Museveni said from Kampala, during a massive act to commemorate the forty-sixth anniversary of the death of Ugandan Archbishop Janani Luwum, assassinated by the regime of dictator Idi Amin (1971- 1979).

“I want to congratulate the believers in Uganda for rejecting homosexuality. Europeans do not listen to us when we tell them that this problem of homosexuality is something we should not normalize or celebrate“added the Ugandan president.

According to Museveni, “it is true that there were some homosexuals (in Uganda) before the arrival of the Europeansbut it was clear that he was a deviation from the norm, like a person with six fingers instead of five.”

In Uganda, carnal relations between people of the same sex are penalized with up to seven years in prison. Photo: Michael Gutierrez. EFE

The Ugandan president made the remarks a day after the Interfaith Council of Uganda (IRCU) stated its intention to bring back before the country’s Parliament a bill promoted years ago to punish “repeated homosexuals” with life imprisonment.

In February 2014, Museveni upheld that bill, but the Uganda Constitutional Court struck down the rule six months later, arguing that there was not a sufficient quorum during its vote in Parliament.

“That law still represents our position,” Ugandan mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje said on Wednesday during a press conference in Kampala.

The debates on this law -driven above all by popular evangelical pastors- triggered in Uganda a wave of attacks against people from the LGBTIQ community that ended with the murder of some of them.

Currently, in Uganda, a law from 1950 – eleven years before the country obtained its independence from the United Kingdom – prevails in its penal code, which penalizes carnal relations between people of the same sex with up to seven years in prison.

